Gwinn was forced off after just 32 minutes of the 5-1 World Cup qualifier. The subsequent diagnosis revealed that the 26-year-old had dislocated her shoulder. However, following conservative treatment, Bayern Munich manager José Barcala expressed cautious optimism. "The initial impression is positive. If she responds well to it, the plan is for her to be an option for the upcoming matches."

With Saturday’s Champions League semi-final first leg against FC Barcelona in mind, Gwinn could still be a key factor. “We’re the underdogs, but they’ll still respect us and won’t think it’ll be an easy task against us,” she said.