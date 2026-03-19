Lukas Kwasniok, manager of Bundesliga side 1. FC Köln, has spoken emotionally about the situation facing his rising star, Said El Mala.
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"It's crazy what happens to 18- and 19-year-olds these days": Rumours surrounding Said El Mala are driving Cologne manager Lukas Kwasniok up the wall
The 19-year-old has recently been in the spotlight for a number of reasons. On the one hand, due to a possible call-up to the German national team; on the other, because of an alleged agreement to move to the Premier League. “How is the lad supposed to cope? To put it bluntly, it’s perverse what happens to 18- and 19-year-olds these days, the kind of pressure they have to endure,” said Kwasniok on Thursday.
Kwasniok said he had heard nothing about the alleged transfer agreement. As Bild reported on Tuesday, El Mala is said to have given his word to Brighton & Hove Albion. "At the end of the day, anyone can write something, make a claim, others copy it, and whether it’s true or not doesn’t matter at all," criticised Kwasniok. This leads to El Mala "now obviously being subjected to abuse in this strange social media world – a truly, truly wonderful development."
- Getty Images Sport
Said El Mala is missing from the DFB squad
Kwasniok said he was “sad that things have turned out this way. I know the lads are earning more and more money, and even more money. But I believe we’d all get more out of Said if we reported less about him.”
"I believe that at some point we’ll take one thing away from them: the joy of doing what they love most. That is playing football," said Kwasniok. In recent matches, El Mala has, as demanded by national team coach Julian Nagelsmann among others, "worked harder, but he doesn’t dribble as much anymore".
El Mala was not selected for the senior national team. Having recently missed training due to illness, the winger is at least "fully fit" for Saturday’s Rhine derby against Borussia Mönchengladbach (3.30 pm/Sky).
Said El Mala: His statistics this season
Appearances
28
Goals
9
Assists
4