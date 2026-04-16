"It's all your bloody fault": Real Madrid's latest star lashes out at referee Slavko Vincic following Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich

During a Bayern counter-attack, Camavinga committed a minor foul on Harry Kane, which the referee punished with a free-kick for the Munich side. When the Real star subsequently picked up the ball and moved a few metres away from the incident, the referee felt compelled to act due to time-wasting and showed Camavinga a second yellow card.

The decision infuriated several Madrid players, with captain Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior confronting the Slovenian official most vociferously. Mundo Deportivo also reports that tempers flared on the Real bench, where substitute players hurled disparaging remarks at Vincic.

Daniel Carvajal was seen shouting at Vincic, “It’s your fault! It’s all your fault!” After the match, Jude Bellingham told reporters in the mixed zone, “This is a joke. It can’t be a yellow. Two fouls, two yellow cards.”