Dembélé's injury wasn't the only cause of controversy. It dragged his sarcastic comments about the breaks his coach had granted him back into the spotlight.

The player had joked with journalists last week, following the win over Manchester City, saying: "There was the international break, and after it I went on holiday. And maybe I'll ask for another break if that's possible."

Laughing, he added that he thoroughly enjoys playing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, especially when he returns from a break, before joking that this might carry on until March. The decision, he stressed, rests with the coach.

Enrique matched the humour. "Ousmane is the boss. He jokes all the time, and I love his passion for football. Of course, it was a joke. I'm always open to giving players rest periods, that's my responsibility, but that means going to the training sessions at the club's centre."

Those comments took on a different meaning after the player got injured against Barcelona. He had been granted rest periods twice since the start of the season: after facing Rennes on 23 August, then after returning from the international break.

L'Équipe fuelled the questions further, revealing that Dembélé had spent his most recent break on a round trip to the United States of America. The player, according to the newspaper, believes he needs to play in consecutive matches to recover his feel and rhythm.