'Only going to get so much bigger' - Atlanta was the World Cup's best host city, but it has always been a hub of soccer

ATLANTA -- Three hours before kickoff, the man was waving water in the air. There was barely a soul inside Atlanta Stadium, but as spectators strolled around the sparse concourse, the stadium worker was there all the same, screeching about water for an agreeable $3.

It was a fitting scene for a stadium that sits almost in the middle of a genuine soccer city. Plenty of places in North America have struggled to pull off the soccer thing this summer. They feel like American cities that have had the game imposed upon them, adapting as best they can. Most are sporting hubs temporarily embracing the beautiful game for one bustling month. Atlanta feels different.

Atlanta, though, has been waiting for this moment. And it has most certainly stuck the landing.

“Atlanta doesn't try to be something else,” Jason Longshore, a commentator and media personality who has covered soccer in the city for 30 years, told GOAL. “Atlanta is just what Atlanta is. There's a phrase and a popular brand here that ‘Atlanta influences everything’, and you see it in music, you see it in style, you see it in everything, and the way that Atlanta's come to soccer has been really unique in the United States.”

Atlanta built its soccer culture from the ground up. Long before the World Cup arrived, generations of players, coaches and supporters had made the game their own. Major investment eventually followed, but the culture still feels local, accessible and unapologetically Atlanta. Soccer in America, we are often told, is expensive and inauthentic. Atlanta is not perfect, but it makes no apologies for what it is.

And that came to pass over the course of the World Cup.