Is Orlando Pirates' attack a big concern ahead of 2024-25 PSL season? Jose Riveiro laments struggles to crack CS Disciples in Caf Champions League opener
The Soweto giants fired blanks in Mauritius against less-fancied opponents and it might be seen as a hint of what to expect from them in the new term.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
- Pirates were held 0-0 by Disciples
- Their strikeforce was blunt
- Coach Riveiro expresses concern