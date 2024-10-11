Is Miguel a threat to Yusuf Maart's Kaizer Chiefs captaincy? - 'Inacio is a true leader! I am not going to lie' Amakhosi player claims

BackpageSeth WillisIs Miguel a threat to Yusuf Maart's Kaizer Chiefs captaincy? - 'Inacio is a true leader! I am not going to lie' Amakhosi player claimsPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsSuperSport United vs Kaizer ChiefsSuperSport UnitedW. DubaInacio MiguelY. MaartThe Angola international has been displaying a mature game since joining the Glamour Boys a couple of months ago.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMiguel was signed to boost Chiefs' defenceThe Angolan has so far excelled in his roleThe center-back has been lauded for his influenceFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below