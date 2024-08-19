Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Seth Willis

Is it time for Mamelodi Sundowns to replace Shalulile? Former Masandawana attacker shares his opinion

The Brave Warriors forward has been struggling to score in recent matches despite the services by his teammates.

  • Shalulile struggled for consistency last season
  • He has been Downs' main man in the attacking department
  • Mngqithi advised on striker's future.
