Is Hugo Broos playing with Tshegofatso Mabasa's feelings? - Explained! Why Orlando Pirates striker is in Bafana Bafana's preliminary squad for Congo-Brazzaville matches
The Buccaneers forward was being overlooked for national team duty despite his impressive scoring form.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
- Mabasa was the PSL's top scorer last season
- But he was deemed as not ripe for international football by Broos
- Mashego backs the Bucs star to play for Bafana