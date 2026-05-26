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Is 1. FC Köln starting to waver? A Premier League club has tabled a fresh, lucrative offer to the Bundesliga side for Said El-Mala
Reports indicate that the bid for El Mala comprises a base transfer fee of 40 million euros, plus bonus payments of five million euros that are considered easily attainable. In total, Cologne could therefore expect to receive around 45 million euros should they accept the offer. Cologne had originally asked for 50 million euros for the rising star.
Cologne could now pocket almost the full asking price. Bild adds that the club would also secure a 15% sell-on clause for any future transfer of the 19-year-old.
Sporting director Thomas Kessler recently confirmed the offer but gave no further details: "How they assess him beyond the statistics and whether they are prepared to pay the prices that 1. FC Köln has in mind is open to question. There are many clubs interested in him, not just in England."
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Brighton & Hove Albion have expressed interest in El Mala.
It is understood that, even before Brentford, league rivals Brighton & Hove Albion had shown interest in El Mala and, according to media reports, had planned to submit an offer of €35 million. When that bid failed to materialise, the talks dragged on.
Brentford, keen to avoid protracted negotiations, have attached a deadline to their bid; if a deal is not struck within days, the London club will walk away and pursue other targets. That ultimatum is another sign that an agreement could be imminent.
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El Mala will not be travelling to the World Cup.
El Mala has recently been linked with Chelsea FC, Newcastle United and, time and again, Bayern Munich. Ironically, it was in Munich that he put in a strong performance on the final matchday of the Bundesliga season. Although his team suffered a 1-5 defeat, he caused a stir with a spectacular goal following a solo run.
In total, El Mala has scored 13 goals and provided five assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances this term. Nevertheless, national team manager Julian Nagelsmann has omitted him from the World Cup squad, reportedly deciding against El Mala and in favour of Leroy Sané only on the day of the announcement. When presenting his roster, the coach still took the time to single out the Cologne forward for praise.