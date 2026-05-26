Reports indicate that the bid for El Mala comprises a base transfer fee of 40 million euros, plus bonus payments of five million euros that are considered easily attainable. In total, Cologne could therefore expect to receive around 45 million euros should they accept the offer. Cologne had originally asked for 50 million euros for the rising star.

Cologne could now pocket almost the full asking price. Bild adds that the club would also secure a 15% sell-on clause for any future transfer of the 19-year-old.

Sporting director Thomas Kessler recently confirmed the offer but gave no further details: "How they assess him beyond the statistics and whether they are prepared to pay the prices that 1. FC Köln has in mind is open to question. There are many clubs interested in him, not just in England."