The 28-year-old forward scored five goals against Rise and Shine in a record-equaling feat on Saturday.

Iqraam Rayners' exploits against Polokwane City have got social media talking and his name is being linked with some of the top Premier Soccer League teams.

His five goals saw him shoot to the top of the PSL scorers' chart having netted 13 times.

GOAL takes a look at some of the reactions by fans to the striker's feat.