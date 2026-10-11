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FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-MONACOAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Investigation into the death of a motorcyclist: what is the connection to Enrique's daughter?

Luis Enrique
F. Torres
Paris Saint-Germain
Spain
France

Alcohol and drug test results revealed!

Sira Martinez, the daughter of Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique, has been involved in a fatal accident near the town of Oliva, south of Valencia, which resulted in the death of a 20-year-old motorcyclist.

According to the German newspaper Bild, citing Spanish media, the crash happened on Thursday evening on the N-332 national road near Oliva, roughly an hour south of Valencia. The car collided with a motorcycle and the impact threw the rider from his bike.

Rescue teams raced to the scene but could not save the young man. Martinez and a British woman, both in the car, escaped without injury according to reports.

  • Police investigations: a charge of manslaughter?

    The Spanish Civil Guard have opened an investigation into the circumstances, and local media report that the British woman behind the wheel was a 41-year-old "Olympic equestrian".

    Alcohol and drug tests carried out at the scene came back negative, according to local reports.

    Investigators suspect an illegal driving manoeuvre may have caused the collision. The British driver is being investigated on a charge of manslaughter. Details of the incident, including the speed of the motorcycle, remain unclear.

    A Civil Guard spokesman said he had no information he could share with the press as yet.

    Read also: "He will not return soon": will Musiala continue playing football?

  • Who is Sira Martinez?

    Sira Martinez, 26, is a model and a professional show jumping rider with more than 400,000 followers on Instagram.

    Sporting circles came to know her through her former relationship with ex-Barcelona star Ferran Torres. It began while he was at Manchester City and carried on after his move to Barcelona. They split in May 2023 after more than a year and a half together. 

    Bild report that "Sira is the second of Enrique's children after her brother Pacho (28), while his youngest daughter Xana died in August 2019 at the age of 9 after suffering from a rare type of bone cancer."

    Read also: Vinicius chaos: a unique refereeing case in La Liga history

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