Inter are without Alessandro Bastoni, while Atalanta welcome back Ederson, but there are also updates on Charles De Ketelaere and Giacomo Raspadori. According to Sky Sport, the midfielder will be included inthe squad for the league match at San Siro,scheduled for tomorrow at 3pm. The Brazilian is back in contention after missing the last six matches: his last appearance was in the first-leg match against Borussia Dortmund, after which muscle fatigue had kept him sidelined in the following weeks. Meanwhile, the Italian defender has not recovered from the blow to the shin he sustained in the derby during a clash with AC Milan’s Rabiot.
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Inter v Atalanta: Bastoni set to miss out, Ederson fit again. Decision pending on De Ketelaere and Raspadori
STICKS HEADING FOR A FORFEIT
Bastoni will therefore miss the match against Atalanta. Carlos Augusto will take his place in defence: there is some doubt over whether Acerbi will start in defence. In that case, Chivu would move Akanji to right-back and Bisseck would take a seat on the bench. According to Sky Sports, the defender, born in 1999, has remained at the training camp; he will be assessed tomorrow but will, at most, be on the bench.
THE DEA MIDFIELD
Ederson’s return provides an important option for Atalanta’s midfield, although the Brazilian is expected to start on the bench: the coaching staff prefer to ease him back into action gradually following his long lay-off, so De Roon and Pasalic are likely to retain their places in the starting line-up.
THE CHOICE OF DE KETELAERE AND RASPADORI
The fitness of Charles De Ketelaere and Giacomo Raspadori, however, remains to be assessed: both players will travel to the team’s training camp in Milan, but the final decision on whether they will be on the bench will only be made tomorrow morning. The medical staff wish to monitor their condition right up until the last minute before confirming their inclusion in the official squad for the match,