Inter, this could be the week of the breakthrough for Cristian Romero: Tottenham’s valuation, De Zerbi’s words and the hope of Marotta and Ausilio

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter president Beppe Marotta is preparing to ask Oaktree to make a financial effort and sanction an investment of around €40 million, the valuation placed on Romero. Inter would not need to rely on formulas English clubs do not particularly like, such as a loan with an option or obligation to buy. Much will obviously depend on whether or not other teams come in for a player like Romero, who emerged from the World Cup as one of the best-performing centre-backs. Barcelona, who must first sell a defender, are looking for a player to partner Cubarsì, while Arsenal, who were without Saliba for a long time through injury, could also enter the race.