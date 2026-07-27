Inter have made their choice and are pursuing, with cautious optimism, the trail leading to Cristian "Cuti" Romero, the centre-back they see as the best fit to complete the back line in Cristian Chivu's side. The Argentina international, currently on holiday after the exertions of the World Cup, has long since fallen out with Tottenham, his parent club, and Inter have already received his approval after recently holding a meeting with his agent Ciro Palermo in Milan.
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Inter, this could be the week of the breakthrough for Cristian Romero: Tottenham’s valuation, De Zerbi’s words and the hope of Marotta and Ausilio
The state of play
Inter have temporarily put their search for a first-choice right-sided player on hold after Denzel Dumfries' move to Real Madrid. Still stung by the outcome of talks with Atalanta for Marco Palestra, who then joined Chelsea, and by the Khalaili affair, he did not pass the medicals to obtain sporting eligibility, the Italian champions have decided to focus on other dossiers and now see Romero as an almost unexpected opportunity that, if the right pieces fall into place, could become something concrete. Under contract with Tottenham until June 2029, the 1998-born player is valued at €50 million, but Inter are confident that fee could come down.
Romero and Tottenham at loggerheads
Belief and hope have also been fuelled by recent comments from Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi ("I do not want to work with players who do not want to stay") and by Romero's behaviour in recent months. In April, the former Genoa and Atalanta defender chose to travel to Argentina to treat the knee problem that stopped him finishing the season, rather than work with the London club's medical staff. It was a clear sign of detachment, with concern about arriving at the World Cup in the best possible condition put ahead of anything else.
De Zerbi have taken cover
An attitude the Tottenham hierarchy clearly do not appreciate, and in the opening weeks of the summer transfer window they have already wrapped up a string of signings aimed at strengthening their defence. Jan Paul van Ecke has arrived from Brighton for €60 million, while fellow Argentina international Marco Senesi has joined from Bournemouth on a free transfer, despite interest from Juventus. Those moves also suggest Spurs do not want to be left short if Romero makes it clear he wants to leave. Yes, but at what price?
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter president Beppe Marotta is preparing to ask Oaktree to make a financial effort and sanction an investment of around €40 million, the valuation placed on Romero. Inter would not need to rely on formulas English clubs do not particularly like, such as a loan with an option or obligation to buy. Much will obviously depend on whether or not other teams come in for a player like Romero, who emerged from the World Cup as one of the best-performing centre-backs. Barcelona, who must first sell a defender, are looking for a player to partner Cubarsì, while Arsenal, who were without Saliba for a long time through injury, could also enter the race.
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