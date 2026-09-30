Inter, the first names followed by Baccin department by department: from Meret to Ndour and Inacio, the moves on the transfer market

A new cycle has begun at Inter, behind the scenes. While Chivu's players battle to defend the Serie A title, another key figure at the club has stepped into the spotlight to show the results of years of hard work. We are talking about Dario Baccin, the club's new sporting director, promoted after the departure of Piero Ausilio, his mentor.
Now working under the experienced eye of Beppe Marotta, the former footballer has already started making moves to line up future deals, and several players in every department have found their way into his notebook. Goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards are all under consideration, so here are the possible targets for the coming transfer windows.