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AS Roma v FC Internazionale - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Inter slip up and are pegged back by Roma too: from 2-0 to 2-2, Lautaro responds to Koné and both remain top of the league

Roma
Inter
Serie A
Roma vs Inter

Follow Roma v Inter, the big match and direct clash valid for the fifth round of Serie A 2026/2027.

The standout clash of this first stretch of the 2026/2027 Serie A season ends level, and Inter and Roma stay side by side at the top going into the break. It finished 2-2, with Inter once again making the wrong start and going 2-0 down before hitting back in the second half to rescue a draw.


Inter made another dreadful start, with the tempo set by Gian Piero Gasperini's side stopping them from playing out from the back. A string of defensive mistakes led first to Manu Kone's goal, with the midfielder left free in the six-yard box one-on-one with Martinez. That did not jolt Inter into life. They kept suffering Roma's bursts forward and, in the 37th minute, after another mistake in Akanji's reading of the line, Kone struck again for his brace, first ruled out and then awarded after a VAR review READ HERE THE MATCH INCIDENT ANALYSIS).


After the break, though, Inter came out with a different edge. Thuram came alive through the middle and, linking up with Lautaro, allowed the Inter captain to pull one back by wrong-footing Svilar with a scuffed but effective left-footed shot across goal. Gasperini and Chivu changed things more through necessity, with fatigue setting in and sharpness dropping, than choice, and the substitutions left Roma deeper and Inter increasingly on the front foot.


Several times Svilar kept Roma in it, and his save from Thuram was outstanding. Lautaro then hit the bar, but the goal was coming and Inter's Argentine captain got it in the 79th minute to complete his own brace.


By then Gasperini's men were right on the edge. Hermoso and Balerdi asked to go off injured, Malen did the same but there was no chance for him to come off, and late on Thuram went close again to making it 3-2 with what would have been a brutal sucker punch. The chance went begging and the draw held to the end. Inter and Roma remain level at the top of the table and Lazio could yet join them. Both sides confirmed their flaws and their strengths, and the league still has no master.


Roma 2-2 Inter

Scorers: 6' Kone (R), 36' Kone (R), 47' Lautaro (I), 80' Lautaro (I)



  • Goals and key moments

    88' CHANCE - Inter break at pace, with Sucic flicking on a header for Thuram. Seeing Svilar off his line, he hits it first time with his left foot, but the low effort drifts just wide of the post.


    80' GOAL - A cross from the left finds Bisseck, who gets in front of his marker and inadvertently lays it off to Lautaro. He finishes right-footed into the corner, with Svilar getting a touch but unable to keep it out.


    78' SVILAR MIRACLE AND CROSSBAR - Inter crank up the pressure from a corner. Thuram rises highest and powers a header goalwards, but Svilar pulls off a stunning save on the line. Lautaro Martinez then throws himself at the loose ball and heads against the crossbar from two yards out.


    70' Diouf creates space for himself and shoots left-footed from the edge of the box. Svilar parries low.


    67' CHANCE - What a save by Martinez! Malen controls the ball with his back to goal from a corner, turns and shoots in one movement, finding the target. Pepo Martinez makes a star-shaped save to spread himself and blocks it with his face to preserve the scoreline.


    59' Carlos Augusto breaks through again on the left and picks out Thuram's run with a low cross. The Frenchman tries a backheel and the ball goes just wide.


    47' GOAL - Mancini loses the ball to Thuram, who breaks away on the counter with Lautaro. The Argentine then sends the Frenchman through again and, once he reaches the edge of the area, he looks for his team-mate with a low assist. First-time finish, scuffed across goal, and Svilar is beaten.


    36' GOAL - Dybala's cross from the right picks out Mancini and Kone free in the area. The defender gets a touch and controls it for the midfielder, who scores one-on-one with Martinez. The linesman rules it out, but VAR awards it in the end. Massa's announcement: "Following the review, Roma's number 17 is in a regular position, goal awarded".


    33' POST - Inter work it well down the left with Jones who, with a backheel, picks out Bastoni's run. One-on-one with Svilar from a tight angle at the corner of the six-yard box, the defender gets his shot away and it comes back off the outside of the post and goes out.


    29' CHANCE - Another huge Inter mistake. Dimarco's low cross finds Lautaro Martinez all alone at the far post. He slides in with the goal at his mercy and sends it over.


    26' CHANCE - Huge mistake by Bisseck, who wins a challenge with Soulé and charges forward alone into the Roma box. One-on-one with Svilar, though, the German centre-back is denied and it remains 0-0.


    24' CHANCE - Dybala threads a vertical ball through to Malen, who gets away from his marker with his first touch and then unleashes a powerful shot. Over the bar.


    20' - Dybala lets fly with a powerful left-footed effort from distance. The ball whistles past Josep Martinez's left-hand post and goes wide by a metre.


    13' CHANCE - Another Roma break sees Soulé reach the byline on the left and cross into the middle, where Dimarco misjudges his intervention and effectively tees up Dybala. His left-footed volley goes just over.


    6' GOAL - Inter fail to manage the build-up and are left exposed. Dybala switches play from right to left and finds Molina who, unmarked, controls and pulls it back for Manu Kone. He takes a touch and shoots in the area, beating Martinez.


    3' - Balerdi tries to get in front of Thuram and ends up on the ground complaining of an elbow. Massa gives the foul, but no card.


    0' Kick-off at 18:00 at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.


    ALL THE INFO, STATISTICS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE LIVE TEXT HERE

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  • Roma-Inter: the match report

    Roma-Inter 2-2


    Scorers: 6' Kone (R), 36' Kone (R), 47' Lautaro (I), 80' Lautaro (I)


    ROMA (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Mancini (60' Ndicka), Balerdi (66' Ghilardi), Hermoso (82' Koulierakis); Molina (60' Rensch), Cristante, Koné (60' Pisilli), Wesley; Dybala, Soulé; Malen.

    Available: De Marzi, Gollini, Pellegrini, Castro, De Roon, Lulli, Mora, Ghilardi.

    Manager: Gasperini.


    INTER (3-5-2): Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni (63' Luis Henrique); Diouf, Barella, Zielinski, Jones (54' Sucic), Dimarco (54' Carlos Augusto); Lautaro (90' Bonny), Thuram (90' Pio Esposito).

    Available: Di Gennaro, Provedel, Stankovic, Mkhitaryan, Pavard, Bovio, Mosconi.

    Manager: Chivu.


    Referee: Massa

    Booked: Barella (I), Akanji (I), Bastoni (I), Ndicka (R)

    Sent off: -

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