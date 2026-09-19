Inter slip up and are pegged back by Roma too: from 2-0 to 2-2, Lautaro responds to Koné and both remain top of the league

The standout clash of this first stretch of the 2026/2027 Serie A season ends level, and Inter and Roma stay side by side at the top going into the break. It finished 2-2, with Inter once again making the wrong start and going 2-0 down before hitting back in the second half to rescue a draw.





Inter made another dreadful start, with the tempo set by Gian Piero Gasperini's side stopping them from playing out from the back. A string of defensive mistakes led first to Manu Kone's goal, with the midfielder left free in the six-yard box one-on-one with Martinez. That did not jolt Inter into life. They kept suffering Roma's bursts forward and, in the 37th minute, after another mistake in Akanji's reading of the line, Kone struck again for his brace, first ruled out and then awarded after a VAR review READ HERE THE MATCH INCIDENT ANALYSIS).





After the break, though, Inter came out with a different edge. Thuram came alive through the middle and, linking up with Lautaro, allowed the Inter captain to pull one back by wrong-footing Svilar with a scuffed but effective left-footed shot across goal. Gasperini and Chivu changed things more through necessity, with fatigue setting in and sharpness dropping, than choice, and the substitutions left Roma deeper and Inter increasingly on the front foot.





Several times Svilar kept Roma in it, and his save from Thuram was outstanding. Lautaro then hit the bar, but the goal was coming and Inter's Argentine captain got it in the 79th minute to complete his own brace.





By then Gasperini's men were right on the edge. Hermoso and Balerdi asked to go off injured, Malen did the same but there was no chance for him to come off, and late on Thuram went close again to making it 3-2 with what would have been a brutal sucker punch. The chance went begging and the draw held to the end. Inter and Roma remain level at the top of the table and Lazio could yet join them. Both sides confirmed their flaws and their strengths, and the league still has no master.





Roma 2-2 Inter

Scorers: 6' Kone (R), 36' Kone (R), 47' Lautaro (I), 80' Lautaro (I)







