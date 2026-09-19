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AS Roma v FC Internazionale - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Inter slip up and are pegged back by Roma too: from 2-0 to 2-2, Lautaro replies to Koné and both remain top of the league

Roma
Inter
Serie A
Roma vs Inter

Follow Roma v Inter, the big match and direct showdown for Matchday 5 of the 2026/2027 Serie A season.

The standout clash of this opening stretch of the 2026/2027 Serie A season ended level, and before the break both Inter and Roma stay side by side at the top of the table. Their showdown finished 2-2, with Inter once again getting their approach wrong and falling 2-0 behind, but reacting and coming back once again in the second half to make it 2-2 at the end.


Inter made another dreadful start, with the tempo set by Gian Piero Gasperini's men stopping them from playing out from the back. A string of defensive mistakes led to Manu Kone's opener, with the midfielder left free in the six-yard box one-on-one with Martinez. That goal did not jolt Inter into life. They kept struggling against Roma's forward surges and in the 37th minute, after yet another lapse in Akanji's reading of the line, Kone also scored the second and completed his personal brace (first ruled out and then awarded after the VAR review READ THE MATCH VERDICT HERE).


After the break, though, Inter came out with a different edge. Thuram sprang to life through the middle and, linking up with Lautaro, allowed the Inter captain to pull one back by deceiving Svilar with a scuffed but effective left-footed cross-shot. Gasperini and Chivu made changes more out of necessity, fatigue and a lack of sharpness, than choice, and those substitutions left Roma pinned back while Inter grew bolder.


Several times Svilar kept the score intact, and his save from Thuram was sensational. Lautaro then hit the crossbar, but the equaliser was coming and it was the Argentine Inter captain himself who grabbed it for his own personal brace in the 79th minute.


By then Gasperini's men were right on the edge, with Hermoso and Balerdi asking to come off through injury, and Malen doing the same, but there was no chance of him going off. Thuram then nearly made it 3-2 late on, a goal that would have felt like a sucker punch. The ball went out and the draw held until the end. Inter and Roma remain level at the top of the table and Lazio could yet catch them. Both sides confirmed their flaws and their strengths, but the league still has no master.


Roma-Inter 2-2

Scorers: 6' Kone (R), 36' Kone (R), 47' Lautaro (I), 80' Lautaro (I)



  • Goal and key actions

    88' CHANCE - Inter break at pace. Sucic flicks on a header for Thuram, who spots Svilar off his line and goes first time. His low left-footed effort skims the post.


    80' GOAL - A cross from the left picks out Bisseck, who gets in front of his defender and unintentionally tees up Lautaro. He steers a right-footed shot into the corner, with Svilar getting a touch but unable to keep it out.


    78' SVILAR MIRACLE SAVE AND CROSSBAR - Inter crank up the pressure from a corner. Thuram climbs highest and heads goalwards, but Svilar pulls off a miracle save on the line. Lautaro Martinez then pounces on the loose ball and heads against the crossbar from two yards out.


    70' Diouf shifts the ball onto his left foot and shoots from the edge of the box. Svilar parries low.


    67' CHANCE - What a save by Martinez! Malen brings the ball under control with his back to goal from a corner, turns and shoots in an instant, finding the target. Pepo Martinez throws himself at it, makes himself as big as possible and keeps it out with his face to preserve the scoreline.


    59' Carlos Augusto breaks through again on the left and picks out Thuram's run with a low ball. The Frenchman tries a backheel and the ball goes just wide.


    47' GOAL - Mancini loses the ball to Thuram, who breaks away on the counter with Lautaro. The Argentine then sends the Frenchman through again and, once he reaches the edge of the area, Thuram looks for his team-mate with a low assist. A scruffy first-time shot across goal beats Svilar.


    36' GOAL - Dybala's cross from the right finds Mancini and Kone free in the area. The defender gets a touch and controls it for the midfielder, who scores one-on-one with Martinez. The linesman rules it out, but VAR eventually gives it. Massa's announcement: "Following a review, Roma's number 17 is in a regular position, goal awarded".


    33' POST - Inter work it well down the left, with Jones using his heel to pick out Bastoni's run. One-on-one with Svilar from a tight angle at the corner of the six-yard box, the defender unleashes a shot that crashes against the outside of the post and goes out.


    29' CHANCE - Another huge Inter miss. A low cross from Dimarco finds Lautaro Martinez completely alone at the far post. He slides in with the goal empty and sends the ball over.


    26' CHANCE - Bisseck makes a huge mistake, wins a challenge with Soulé and charges through on his own into the Roma area. One-on-one with Svilar, though, the German centre-back is denied and it remains 0-0.


    24' CHANCE - Dybala threads a vertical ball through to Malen, who gets away from his marker with his first touch and fires away in an instant. The ball goes over.


    20' - Dybala lets fly with a powerful left-footed effort from distance. The ball whistles just to the left of Josep Martinez and goes a yard wide.


    13' CHANCE - Roma break again, with Soulé reaching the byline on the left and crossing to the middle, where Dimarco gets it all wrong and effectively provides an assist for Dybala. His left-footed volley goes just over.


    6' GOAL - Inter get their build-up wrong and leave themselves exposed. Dybala switches play from right to left and finds Molina free. He controls it and cuts it back for Manu Kone, who takes a touch and shoots in the box to beat Martinez.


    3' - Balerdi tries to get in front of Thuram and ends up on the ground, complaining of an elbow. Massa gives the foul, but no card.


    0' Kick-off at 6pm at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.


    ALL THE INFO, STATS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE LIVE COVERAGE HERE

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  • Roma-Inter: the match report

    Roma-Inter 2-2


    Goalscorers: 6' Kone (R), 36' Kone (R), 47' Lautaro (I), 80' Lautaro (I)


    ROMA (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Mancini (60' Ndicka), Balerdi (66' Ghilardi), Hermoso (82' Koulierakis); Molina (60' Rensch), Cristante, Koné (60' Pisilli), Wesley; Dybala, Soulé; Malen.

    Available: De Marzi, Gollini, Pellegrini, Castro, De Roon, Lulli, Mora, Ghilardi.

    Manager: Gasperini.


    INTER (3-5-2): Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni (63' Luis Henrique); Diouf, Barella, Zielinski, Jones (54' Sucic), Dimarco (54' Carlos Augusto); Lautaro (90' Bonny), Thuram (90' Pio Esposito).

    Available: Di Gennaro, Provedel, Stankovic, Mkhitaryan, Pavard, Bovio, Mosconi.

    Manager: Chivu.


    Referee: Massa

    Booked: Barella (I), Akanji (I), Bastoni (I), Ndicka (R)

    Sent off: -

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