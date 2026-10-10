Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Inter midfielder, spoke to Armenian television about his future: "I rule out the possibility of moving to Saudi Arabia, Armenia or MLS. Because for me money has never been the most important thing. I have never played football for money. I have changed clubs and played football for my ambitions, for my objectives, for those dreams I had since childhood and that have stayed with me throughout my career."
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Inter, Mkhitaryan: "I rule out the possibility of moving to Saudi Arabia, to Armenia or to MLS"
The Armenian, born in 1989: "I can't promise anything, because I have reached an age at which you shouldn't make big long-term plans. You have to take it day by day, thinking about the next day. Because it isn't easy to recover, it isn't easy to set yourself goals and it isn't easy to train like your 22-year-old team-mates do. I try to do everything in the best way possible. But I can't promise how much longer I will keep playing".
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