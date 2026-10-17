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Boca Juniors v Talleres - Torneo Clausura 2026Getty Images Sport
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Inter, have you seen Flores? Boca Juniors’ young star scores a stunning goal against Talleres

Inter

Boca Juniors have a new star: Leonel Flores scores again in front of Inter scouts

Leonel Flores is the new star of Argentinian football. Born in 2007, he's lighting up Boca Juniors with dazzling dribbles, nutmegs and decisive goals. Last night, he scored a beauty against Talleres to give the Xeneizes a win. The attacking left winger beat two opponents, then opened up his body and curled a shot towards the far post with a wicked trajectory.

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    Flores's goal against Talleres was his fourth in the Clausura. But even goals as beautiful and decisive as his don't tell the whole story. Paredes's 19-year-old protégé is undoubtedly the brightest talent in Argentine football. Plenty of scouts are following Flores, with Inter's among the most interested. Any club can sign him immediately by paying his $20 million release clause. For many, that's a bargain.

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BOL

Serie A

17 Oct 2026

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