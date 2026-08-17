Inter, Calhanoglu: "After the last season with Inzaghi they had written us off, now we want to dominate. Chivu is more interested in you as a person"

"Two different styles. In Italy it is more tactical and defensive, whereas in Germany it was more attacking when I was there, though maybe it has changed now. It is not easy to score in Italy. All the teams defend well, even the smaller ones.

Serie A is a very fine league. There are teams like Atalanta and others that are growing, and they are buying good players, like Fiorentina. The criticism always comes from outside. As a player I do not agree with what they say, for me it is in the top three leagues along with the Premier League and La Liga"