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cm grafica lautaro cannoniere
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Inter bombshell: Barcelona have renewed their interest in Lautaro Martinez. Meeting with his agent in Madrid, he is Flick and Deco's number one target after the no to Julian Alvarez

Inter
Barcelona
L. Martinez

After months of rumours and ideas, this time Barcelona have started getting serious in their attempt to prise the Argentine centre-forward away from Inter.

Barcelona could become the biggest threat in this transfer window to any team with a mobile centre-forward in the squad. The Catalan club spent the summer chasing the dream of taking Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid and putting him in the blaugrana shirt, but Atletico have given them nothing but closed doors.

Now, according to Gerard Romero, a very well-known streamer, the leading figure of the Jijantes podcast, an ambassador for the Kings League and often a transfer insider for Spain's two giants thanks to his direct relationships with many of the key figures at both clubs, Barcelona have opened a new file for their attack and have begun talks to try to prise captain Lautaro Martinez away from Inter.

  • Working on Lautaro

    After Julian Alvarez said no, Barcelona have made Lautaro Martinez their top target and have started working on a deal in recent days. It will not be an easy negotiation, but according to Gerard Romero, the Catalan club believe there is an opening on the player's side that could let them push to bring him to Catalonia in the final weeks of the transfer window.

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  • Meeting with the agent

    Gerard Moreno says Deco met Lautaro Martinez's agent, Alejandro Camano, in Madrid in recent days. The player's camp have indicated they are open to the Argentine forward moving to Barcelona.

  • Inter do not want to sell him

    With his latest contract renewal, Lautaro Martinez and Inter agreed to remove the release clause, which was worth €120 million and only active for a limited period. That clause is now gone, so anyone trying to prise the Argentine captain away from Milan will have to negotiate with Inter. Like Atletico with Julian Alvarez, they currently do not want to sell their captain. Of course, everything will depend on the offer because if it were truly beyond market value then, inevitably, it will at least be taken into consideration (more by the fund for obvious reasons than by the Italian directors).

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