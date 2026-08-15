82' GOAL - Stones has his debut goal. Mkhitaryan wins a free-kick from deep and Dimarco whips it brilliantly to the far post. Pavard heads it back across goal and John Stones turns it in at the back post.





59' Dimarco switches play to Diouf, who tees up Barella after taking a touch. Under pressure, Barella mishits his first-time effort. The ball drops for Dimarco, who hits a powerful left-footed shot, but the goalkeeper is there again.





56' CHANCE - Bonny gets another opening, taking the ball from the edge of the box before firing a powerful low right-footed shot. Manu Gonzalez does brilliantly to get down and turn it behind for a corner.





51' CHANCE - Sucic plays it through to Bonny, who crosses to the far post for the completely unmarked Dimarco. He sends a first-time ball back into the middle for Bonny again, but the striker scuffs his first-time left-footed effort and fails to trouble the goalkeeper.





49' Pio Esposito takes a vertical pass, produces a "Milito-style" feint and then curls a right-footed effort towards the far post, but a defensive deflection sends it out for a corner.





35' CHANCE - Calhanoglu wins the ball back in the final third, slightly wide on the right, and lets fly with a powerful diagonal shot that skims past the post to Valles' right.





14' CHANCE - Antony causes problems for Pepo Martinez this time. The wide man cuts in from the right onto his left foot and lashes a powerful shot from the edge of the box just wide of the near post. The goalkeeper tells off his team-mates for allowing too much space.





8' Betis respond through Fornals with a shot from the edge of the box, and Martinez gathers low.





6' CHANCE - Bonny has Inter's first big chance and wastes it. The Ivorian striker first leads the high press that allows Pio Esposito to win the ball back, but then badly mistimes his header from Barella's cross and sends it astonishingly high despite being unmarked.





4' Play is stopped for a long time as the Betis medical staff treat Hector Bellerin, who stays down on the edge of his penalty area. He will be replaced in the 9th minute





0' Kick-off at the San Nicola in Bari at 7.30pm