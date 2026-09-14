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Dario BaccinGetty Images
Emanuele Tramacere

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Inter, Baccin: "Romano? We want a solid Italian core. Positive contact over the renewals of Dimarco and Calhanoglu, with new meetings scheduled"

Inter
A. Romano
F. Dimarco
H. Calhanoglu
D. Baccin

Dario Baccin’s first official interview as Inter sporting director

Inter have had a new look at executive level for a few weeks now, following the departure of Piero Ausilio after 28 years and the promotion of his former deputy, Dario Baccin, to the role of sporting director.

Speaking for the first time in his new position to both Dazn and Sky, the new head of Inter's sporting area discussed the club's next moves, his role and the contract renewals secured for Calhanoglu and Dimarco. As for their transfer strategy, a strong Italian core remains the priority, and they like Romano of Cagliari.

  • Excitement for the new role

    "When you are at Inter, playing against big clubs is normal. The emotions of the first few days were unusual, then we went back to everyday life and I experienced days that were not really any different from those I was living before the new role.

    We are expecting a great match and to take the three points, which is our objective for the day. We want to build on the spirit of Madrid and play with courage and quality, with an ending we hope will be different."

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  • Calhanoglu and Dimarco renewals

    "Dimarco and Calhanoglu? We've already had several talks, calm talks. We'll go into them in more detail over the next few days and the next few months. When there is concrete news, we will tell you.

    We want to deal with things calmly and we're all happy. We're happy with the players and they're happy to be part of a great club. We're waiting to do the right things and then we will tell you."

  • Romano

    "Do we like Romano? We're monitoring things every day, it's too early to name names. We're keeping an eye on every player in Italy and abroad. Over the last 10 years, the core group have defined us and given us a clear identity. And the idea is to carry on that way".

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  • Still on renewals

    "When will we have news? First of all, we have a very strong squad and players we're speaking to calmly. New meetings are planned in the coming weeks. We have very clear ideas and the players want to continue with us. We will have news in the coming weeks, but without any rush."

  • Financial balance

    "I've been at Inter for more than 10 years, we've played an important role and we need to ensure continuity, trying to keep this team at the highest possible level, knowing that we have to respect economic and financial parameters".

Serie A
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