"I've gone back to training at full pace to prepare myself for what lies ahead. I feel fit and I'm happy to be out on the pitch. I'm always focused on my career and I always believe in it. I will always do my best and I feel good, healthy, in perfect shape. I'm ready to play and to train hard to give 100%. I have played 99 matches in the last two years and I have almost always played for 90 minutes. I feel very good," said the right winger, born in 2004, after joining his team-mates at Union Saint-Gilloise's training camp.