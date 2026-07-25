Anan Khalaili is no longer an option for Inter. The Israeli winger at Union Saint-Gilloise came within touching distance of pulling on the Nerazzurri shirt after the two clubs agreed a deal worth €25 million plus bonuses and the player arrived in Milan for his medical. Then, just as everything looked done, CONI's failure to grant sporting clearance killed the move, leaving Khalaili with major regret. He has now spoken about it again from Belgium.
Translated by
Inter, Anan Khalaili’s words after the failed transfer: "I’m doing very well, I’ve played 99 matches in the last two seasons and many of them were 90 minutes"
The words
"I've gone back to training at full pace to prepare myself for what lies ahead. I feel fit and I'm happy to be out on the pitch. I'm always focused on my career and I always believe in it. I will always do my best and I feel good, healthy, in perfect shape. I'm ready to play and to train hard to give 100%. I have played 99 matches in the last two years and I have almost always played for 90 minutes. I feel very good," said the right winger, born in 2004, after joining his team-mates at Union Saint-Gilloise's training camp.
He burst onto the scene last season
Anan Khalaili came through at Maccabi Haifa before moving to the Belgian league in the summer of 2024 for €6.5 million. In a Union shirt, he made 99 appearances and scored 8 goals. Last season, he also came up against Cristian Chivu's Inter in the Champions League, with Inter winning 4-0. In Europe's top competition, he scored 3 goals in 8 appearances, including the decisive strike in the final group-stage match against Atalanta. For the Israel national team, he has made 16 appearances.
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