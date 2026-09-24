Inter have approved the draft financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2026 and the figures point to a clear upward trend, above all with revenues soaring to levels rarely seen in the club’s history.

The statement published by the Nerazzurri club reports a profit of €22.7 million, adding to last season’s profit and making it two in a row, driven above all by record revenues. Net equity has also returned to positive territory.

Today’s result is very important because it comes after a record year on the pitch in Italy, with the Serie A title and Coppa Italia double, but incredibly poor results in Europe compared with the previous season. Chivu were in fact knocked out in the play-offs by Bodo/Glimt, while Inzaghi reached the Champions League final in the previous season, with the resulting record revenues also boosted by income from the FIFA Club World Cup.



