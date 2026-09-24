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Grafica Oaktree Marotta Inter 2025 2026 2.1 deskCalciomercato
Emanuele Tramacere
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Inter, 2026 accounts approved: profit of 22.7 million and revenue of 517 million despite the Champions League flop. Second-best result ever

Inter

Another balance sheet closed in profit and record revenues. Inter have closed a historic financial year.

Inter have approved the draft financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2026 and the figures point to a clear upward trend, above all with revenues soaring to levels rarely seen in the club’s history.

The statement published by the Nerazzurri club reports a profit of €22.7 million, adding to last season’s profit and making it two in a row, driven above all by record revenues. Net equity has also returned to positive territory.

Today’s result is very important because it comes after a record year on the pitch in Italy, with the Serie A title and Coppa Italia double, but incredibly poor results in Europe compared with the previous season. Chivu were in fact knocked out in the play-offs by Bodo/Glimt, while Inzaghi reached the Champions League final in the previous season, with the resulting record revenues also boosted by income from the FIFA Club World Cup.


  • The statement point by point

    At a meeting held today at the club's headquarters, the Board of Directors of F.C. Internazionale Milano S.p.A. approved the draft financial statements for the 2025/26 fiscal year. The results will now go to the Shareholders' Meeting of F.C. Internazionale Milano S.p.A. for review and approval by mid-October.

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  • Record revenues

    The income statement for the 2025/26 season shows revenue of €518 million, the second-highest total in the club's history, behind only last season's record €567 million, driven by the exceptional income secured through participation in the FIFA Club World Cup and a run to the UEFA Champions League final.

  • Profit of 22.7 million

    The draft financial statements show a positive result, with a net profit of €22.7 million. The figure was driven by stable revenue and a reduction in production costs of around €20 million, equal to 4%.

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  • Investment in infrastructure

    The Group's finance costs fell by around 50%, or €19 million, during the fiscal year in question, following the refinancing completed at the end of last year. The new financing carries a lower cost of capital than the previous one.

    Meanwhile, the Club has launched a significant investment plan to develop infrastructure at the Inter Training Center in Appiano Gentile and the Konami Women & Talent Center in Interello.

  • In the summer transfer window, manager Cristian Chivu has added new international talents to his squad for his second season in charge of Inter. They join an established group preparing for a ninth straight Champions League campaign and a Serie A season as reigning Italian champions.

    At the start of the 2026/27 season, the club also signed a new partnership with BBVA. In Italy, the leading banking institution stands out for its innovative fully digital offering. BBVA are Inter's Official Sleeve Partner and Official Banking Partner, as well as Front Jersey Partner for all youth teams from Under-18 level down.

    Driven by determination, ambition and a competitive spirit, the Club will compete in all Italian and European competitions while continuing its growth and consolidation off the pitch.

  • Cost cutting, matchday, merchandising and player trading rise

    Commercial revenue rose by 7%, driven mainly by higher merchandising income after the new business model introduced with partner Fanatics.

    Meanwhile, matchday revenue also increased, based on the average per event.

    Player trading revenue increased by €11 million, along with an €8 million decrease in amortisation and impairment of players’ multi-year registration rights.

    That trend over the fiscal year brought the Group’s net equity back into positive territory at €10.4 million, from a negative position of €12 million at the close of the 2024/25 financial statements.


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