Injured or on the bench? Harry Kane not in Bayern Munich's starting line-up against Atalanta Bergamo

Behind Jackson, Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry form the attacking trio with Luis Diaz, while Lennart Karl and Jamal Musiala move to the bench. As expected, Jonas Urbig replaces captain Manuel Neuer, who is injured again.

Kompany had still been optimistic about Kane's inclusion in the starting line-up at the pre-match press conference. "Harry Kane got through training very well today," he said. At the same time, however, the Bayern coach also emphasised: "We still have to make a decision about what is best for tomorrow. We want to wait until tomorrow morning to see how he has come through the training session."