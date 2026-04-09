'Incomprehensible refereeing' - Barcelona file official complaint to UEFA over handball incident in Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid

At the heart of Barca's fury is an incident in the 54th minute involving Atletico substitute Marc Pubill. After goalkeeper Juan Musso played a short goal-kick, the ball was technically in play when Pubill deliberately stopped it with his hand and rolled it back to his keeper, seemingly believing it had not yet been live. Despite the clear infringement, referee Istvan Kovacs allowed the kick to be retaken without further action.

Hansi Flick was left fuming on the touchline as both the on-field official and the VAR room failed to award a penalty. Barcelona argue that this was a fundamental error in the application of the laws of the game, especially as the action occurred well after play had correctly resumed.