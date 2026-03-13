In north London, alarm bells have been ringing at Tottenham for weeks. The team, now managed by Tudor, is at serious risk of relegation – a prospect that is becoming increasingly likely and would be a massive shock for a club that, just a few months ago, won the Europa League and is packed with star players. The spectre of the Championship is very real, and in the final months of the season, Spurs will have to avoid what would be one of the biggest negative surprises of recent years. And in the unfortunate event that Romero and his teammates were indeed to leave the Premier League, it would herald a summer of major changes. The squad could be broken up in the transfer market, with many big names ready to move on.
Translated by
If Tottenham are relegated, it’ll be a free-for-all. Vicario, Udogie, Kolo Muani: here’s who could leave, and how many opportunities there are on the transfer market
TOTTENHAM'S TRANSFER MARKET IN THE EVENT OF RELEGATION
As mentioned, Spurs have a host of highly-rated players in their ranks and are in a decidedly healthy financial position. However, results on the pitch have failed to materialise, and the club could offload a number of players in the transfer market, should they be relegated, to draw a line under a squad that has achieved far less than expected. Tottenham’s squad, moreover, isworth over €800 million according to Transfermarkt data, and in the last transfer window alone, the balance between incoming and outgoing transfers totalled a substantial €182 million. Relegation would indeed have enormous consequences both financially and on the sporting front. On the financial front, however, the club has already protected itself: according to reports in The Athletic, there are clauses in the contracts of most first-team players providing for an automatic reduction in wages – by as much as 50% – in the event of relegation to the Championship.
If Tottenham were to be relegated, how would the squad change in the transfer market? These are, of course, premature hypotheses and speculations, as remaining in the Premier League would change the game entirely and allow the club to breathe and make changes in the summer without overhauling the squad. Otherwise, it will be a free-for-all. It is unlikely that the Spurs’ star playerswould agree to remain in a lower division, away from the Premier League spotlight, and on reduced wages. This is why it is reasonable to believe that many will ask to leave. Bearing in mind the situations of players on loan, such as Palhinha, let’s see who might depart in the next transfer window.
GOALKEEPERS AND DEFENDERS
First of all, the composition of Spurs’ goalkeeping squad could look very different in a few months’ time. Following a disappointing season, Vicario has been sidelined by Tudor, who opted for Kinsky in the Champions League. The Italian is expected to leave England to return to Italy, where he still has several admirers, starting with Inter and Juventus. The Czech, on the other hand, could stay; seeking redemption, he might use the Championship season to relaunch his career.
Many departures are expected in defence, with thebig names all potentially leaving. From van de Ven to Romero, via Pedro Porro and Udogie, these are all players of great international prestige, highly sought-after across Europe. The big Serie A clubs are eyeing the Italian, who might be considering a return to get back into the national team fold. Captain Romero is also coming off a difficult season, including in terms of his temperament: Atlético Madrid have been pressing hard for him for some time. English clubs are showing interest in the Dutchman, whilst the Spanish full-back has been linked with many top sides in the Premier League and La Liga. Two familiar faces from our league, Dragusin and Spence, could also feature prominently in the upcoming transfer window. Both previously played for Genoa and have had mixed fortunes at Tottenham, but they are in high demand, including in Italy.
MIDFIELDERS AND FORWARDS
It remains to be seen what Bentancur’s position willbe; having become a mainstay at Spurs, he may find himself at a crossroads, having to decide whether to stay or move on. Midfielders such as Postecoglou, Sarr and Bissouma are currently struggling: for them, relegation could actually be a blessing in disguise. Many rival clubs are also hoping to get their hands on the London side’s young talents – Bergvall and Gray in particular – who, at this stage of their careers, cannot afford to spend at least a year in the Championship.
It is in attack, however, that the departures are likely to be most significant. Overpaid and disappointing, Xavi Simons, Kudus and Kolo Muani could leave again to get back on track at top European clubs. In the event of relegation, players such as Solanke, Richarlison and Tel – who have all had difficult seasons – might stay, potentially finding themselves taking a step back.
Finally, there are many doubts surrounding Kulusevski, Maddison and Odobert, who are having seasons to forget due to the long-term injuries they have suffered, and whose futures remain shrouded in mystery, just like that of Tottenham as a whole.