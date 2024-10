The Super Eagles supporters were left unhappy after the team's late 1-0 win against Libya in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Nigeria fans endured 85 apprehensive minutes in Uyo against Libya before Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru fired a winning goal.

The West African country is led by caretaker coach Augustin Eguavoen. They have collected seven points from three games in Group D.

Supporters were not impressed by their club's performance and they have expressed their concerns about the team.

