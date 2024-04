Tensions are escalating behind the scenes at Amakhosi as their struggles deepened over the weekend.

Chiefs suffered a setback in their 1-0 defeat against 15th-placed Richards Bay in the Premier Soccer League on Sunday, April 21st. Despite having chances to score, they couldn't find the net.

After the loss, interim coach Cavin Johnson suggested that there were heated exchanges among his players in the dressing room.

GOAL takes a look at what South African fans had to say following Johnson’s remarks.