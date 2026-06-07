In an interview with the Spanish sports newspaper Marca, the French national team manager commented on the speculation surrounding the 24-year-old attacking player from Germany's record-breaking champions.
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"If I were in Kompany's position...": France's national coach comments on transfer rumours surrounding Bayern Munich's Michael Olise
Olise has recently been linked with a move to Real Madrid. In the club's turbulent presidential election, incumbent Florentino Pérez and challenger Enrique Riquelme are competing for members' support with transfer promises that are sometimes downright absurd.
Olise is reportedly part of that plan: last Thursday, Perez vowed that, if re-elected, he would trigger an immediate €150m bid for a marquee signing—said to be the Munich-based winger.
Given Olise's strong performances last season, Deschamps was not overly surprised that he is on the club's radar. "I can imagine that he is also receiving offers from other clubs. I'm not worried that he wouldn't be able to perform as well at other clubs as he does at Bayern Munich or for the French national team," said the 57-year-old.
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Deschamps on Olise's future: "There is no right or wrong choice"
"Olise is, after all, 'a shining star and one of the best players in the world'," Deschamps continued. "He's not one for the media spotlight. What counts is what happens on the pitch; off it, he has his own life, but his rise has been magnificent."
However, the France boss stopped short of offering his protégé advice on the next career move. "He will know very well whether he stays at FC Bayern Munich or needs a change of scenery. There is no right or wrong choice," Deschamps added. "If I were in Kompany's shoes or in the Bayern president's position, I would of course be very pleased to have him in the team and for him to stay at FC Bayern."
Olise is under contract at FC Bayern Munich until 2029, and club officials have repeatedly stated that the 24-year-old is not for sale in the upcoming transfer window.