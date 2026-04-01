Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Michael Olise Bayern 2026IMAGO / Ulrich Wagner
Falko Blöding

Translated by

"If I have to kill you, I will": Real Madrid star puts his friendship with FC Bayern's Michael Olise on hold for the Champions League

Champions League
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
E. Camavinga
M. Olise

Eduardo Camavinga and Michael Olise are teammates in the French national team. On Tuesday, however, they will face off against each other in one of the biggest matches of the year.

The upcoming blockbuster clash in the Champions League quarter-finals between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid was also a talking point within the French national team during the international break – including a stern warning directed at Bayern star Michael Olise.

  • His compatriot Eduardo Camavinga revealed with a laugh in an interview with ESPN what he had threatened Bayern’s superstar with: “I told my friend Olise: ‘We’re friends at the moment, but in two weeks’ time, if I have to kill you, I’ll do it.’”
    When asked further how to get the better of the Bavarian attack featuring Olise and top striker Harry Kane, Camavinga replied: "We have to play as we always do. If I have to kick them, then I’ll kick them. It’s either them or me – and I don’t want to lose."

    • Advertisement
  • FC Bayern München v 1. FC Union Berlin - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Sami Khedira raves about Michael Olise

    Should the 23-year-old feature against Munich, he is likely to find himself up against Bayern’s right winger Olise. He plays for the Blancos either in central midfield or on the left side of defence, and would then face a major challenge. Olise is in sensational form: he has scored 16 goals and provided 27 assists in 39 competitive matches this season.

    Former Real Madrid player Sami Khedira is also deeply impressed. “With Michael Olise, Bayern probably have the best winger in the world at the moment,” enthused the 2014 World Cup winner in Sport Bild.

    He finds speculation that Real might have their eye on the 24-year-old understandable: “It would be very surprising if Real weren’t seriously considering Olise. Olise fits the club’s philosophy. Real don’t want to spend a lot of money on established older stars, but rather invest in players with room for development who still have at least six to eight years left in their careers.

    That is why the former Crystal Palace player’s overall package is ‘top-class’.

    Olise’s eagerly anticipated debut at the Bernabéu takes place on Tuesday evening in the first leg of the Champions League tie. Eight days later, at the Allianz Arena, it will be decided which of the two title contenders secures a place in the semi-finals. Awaiting them there is the winner of the tie between last year’s champions PSG and Liverpool FC.

  • Michael Olise's Career Journey:

    ClubPeriod
    FC Reading2017–2021
    Crystal Palace2021–2024
    FC Bayern2024–present

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Girona crest
Girona
GIR
Bundesliga
St. Pauli crest
St. Pauli
FCP
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB