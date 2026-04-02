'I was a walking dead man' - Kylian Mbappe admits he nearly retired from France national team due to racist abuse

After missing the decisive penalty in France's shock round of 16 defeat to Switzerland at the 2020 European Championship, the former PSG prodigy became a target of vile abuse.

Speaking on The Bridge podcast, Mbappe said of that challenging period in his career: "I started being called a monkey... For me, the national team was everything, and you put people at the very top who pull you down to the very bottom if you don't score. That changed my relationship with the national team. You shouldn't put all your eggs in one basket; they take the basket and throw it right back at you. All of that was very brutal for me. I went on vacation, and I was a walking dead man. I fell from a great height. I became a national hero very quickly with the national team."



