Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
France v Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16Getty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

'I was a walking dead man' - Kylian Mbappe admits he nearly retired from France national team due to racist abuse

K. Mbappe
France
European Championship
World Cup
LaLiga
Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has lifted the veil on one of the darkest moments of his international career, revealing the depth of his distress following Euro 2020. The World Cup winner admitted he nearly retired from France duty due to a barrage of racist abuse.

  • The trauma of Euro 2020

    After missing the decisive penalty in France's shock round of 16 defeat to Switzerland at the 2020 European Championship, the former PSG prodigy became a target of vile abuse.

    Speaking on The Bridge podcast, Mbappe said of that challenging period in his career: "I started being called a monkey... For me, the national team was everything, and you put people at the very top who pull you down to the very bottom if you don't score. That changed my relationship with the national team. You shouldn't put all your eggs in one basket; they take the basket and throw it right back at you. All of that was very brutal for me. I went on vacation, and I was a walking dead man. I fell from a great height. I became a national hero very quickly with the national team."


    • Advertisement
  • TOPSHOT-FBL-EURO-2020-2021-MATCH41-FRA-SUIAFP

    The weight of racism and insults

    The dehumanizing shift from 2018 World Cup hero to the target of racist abuse after Euro 2020 pushed the then 22-year-old Mbappe to the brink of quitting. He recalled his reasoning during a tense meeting with then-FFF president Noël Le Graët: "I made an appointment with Le Graët and told him I wouldn’t play again. I thought to myself, ‘I’m playing for people who, if I don’t score, will think I’m a monkey.’ I thought, ‘I can’t play for people like that.’ I said, ‘I’m going back to Paris, I don’t have any problems there.’"

  • Le Graët refused to let Mbappe walk away

    Determined to walk away from Clairefontaine, Mbappé faced a tense showdown with Le Graët, a meeting that nearly ended his international career. However, the official refused to let his star player quit, with Mbappé recalling the firm response: "He told me, You think you're going to leave the office just like that? Forget it." This direct opposition forced the forward to reconsider his future with Les Bleus.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022Getty Images Sport

    How Mbappe bounced back

    Mbappé ultimately overcame that dark phase and spearheaded another World Cup final run for France in 2022, scoring a historic hat-trick in their eventual defeat to Argentina. The Real Madrid superstar has since been handed the captain's armband for his country, and is only one goal away from equalling Olivier Giroud's all-time scoring record for the France national team.

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Girona crest
Girona
GIR