'I want to give you pleasure in football, this is my dream' - Nasreddine Nabi reveals his ambitions for Kaizer Chiefs as Soweto giants confirm his technical team

Amakhosi disclosed the contract details of Nabi and his techncal team as they look to attempt to bring joy to the club's supporters.