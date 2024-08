The South African national team coach named his 38-man provisional squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana will gear up for their Group K clashes against Uganda and South Sudan on September 6 and 10, respectively.

On Tuesday, August 20, coach Hugo Broos’ provisional squad was revealed, sparking lively debates in the football community with a mix of surprising inclusions and notable omissions.

GOAL dives into the buzz and reactions on social media.

