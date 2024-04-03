I'm still the right man for the job - Cavin Johnson backs himself as Kaizer Chiefs' struggles continue

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraI'm still the right man for the job - Cavin Johnson backs himself as Kaizer Chiefs' struggles continuePremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsChippa United vs Kaizer ChiefsChippa UnitedCavin JohnsonMolefi NtsekiThe Amakhosi caretaker coach is left with nine games before the season ends and his future looks uncertain.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowJohnson is Chiefs interim coach Tactician has struggled to get them into the PSL top two He now comments on the possibility of a full-time job