Cavin Johnson of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

I'm still the right man for the job - Cavin Johnson backs himself as Kaizer Chiefs' struggles continue

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsChippa United vs Kaizer ChiefsChippa UnitedCavin JohnsonMolefi Ntseki

The Amakhosi caretaker coach is left with nine games before the season ends and his future looks uncertain.

  • Johnson is Chiefs interim coach
  • Tactician has struggled to get them into the PSL top two
  • He now comments on the possibility of a full-time job

