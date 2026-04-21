“I’m happy with my role”: Is an FC Bayern player on the transfer list digging in his heels?

Despite being under contract with Bayern until 2028, Kim was already on the club’s transfer radar last winter. Reports indicate Bayern would not block a move for the 29-year-old should a suitable offer arrive. Interest from several high-profile suitors failed to pry him away from Säbener Straße in January.

In the winter he chose to wait until the summer to assess his situation, but that stance has not improved: Tah and Upamecano remain the first-choice centre-backs. Bayern’s position is unchanged: a suitable offer would see Kim depart in the summer.

Juventus Turin, AC Milan and the top Turkish clubs Fenerbahce (where he already played in 2021/22), Galatasaray and Besiktas are said to be knocking on Kim’s door. Juve are reported to have already made contact with the South Korean international, whilst Bayern would likely demand a transfer fee of around €30 million should a move go through.