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'I have a few more years' - James Rodriguez shuts down retirement reports as departing Minnesota United star prepares to join Colombia for World Cup prep

J. Rodriguez
Colombia
World Cup
Minnesota United
Major League Soccer

James Rodriguez says he has no intention of retiring after representing Colombia at this summer's World Cup. Reports had said that the veteran midfielder would call it quits after the upcoming tournament, but Rodriguez, who started the MLS season with Minnesota United on a short-term deal, says he expects to play on.

  • James Rodriguez, Minnesota United Getty

    Retirement rumors

    Rodriguez signed a short-term deal with the Loons ahead of the MLS season, but has had limited opportunities to feature for the club in the lead-up to the World Cup. The deal was always made with one eye on the World Cup and, just a few weeks out from that tournament, reports emerged this weekend that the 34-year-old midfielder would end his career this summer.

    Rodriguez himself denied those rumors after providing two assists in Minnesota's 2-2 draw with Austin FC.

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    What Rodriguez said

    "I don’t know who said that," he told Apple TV postmatch. "I think it was in Colombia to get views, to get likes. But I think they should inform themselves a bit more about all these things. The only person who will know how long I want to play, I think, is me.

    "I’m going to say with plenty of time in advance, but right now I think I have a few more years. All those things they’re saying, I think are false. I think it’s bad for the whole country, for fans because they believe things that aren’t true, and for me, of course. I’ve never said that."



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    The next step

    While Rodriguez's career seems set to continue, it remains to be seen where. His contract with Minnesota was only through the first half of the MLS season and the midfielder looks set to join up with Colombia's national team early to begin World Cup preparations.

    "Next week, I’ll be with them," Rodriguez said. "Obviously, I want to think about what’s coming up. I'm at a certain age, and I have to think about everything that is coming, which I think will be good. Day to day, I train well. I take good care of my body, and if they give me 30, 40 minutes or the whole match, I have to be ready."

    Apple TV and The Athletic reported that Rodriguez will play his final game with Minnesota United against the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday.

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  • David Ospina James RodriguezGetty

    What comes next?

    Colombia will begin World Cup preparations with a May 29 friendly against Costa Rica in Bogota before facing Jordan in San Diego on June 7. After that, Los Cafeteros will begin their World Cup with a June 17 match against Uzbekistan in Mexico City. They will also face DR Congo and Portugal in the group stage.

    Minnesota United, meanwhile, have three games left ahead of their World Cup break, beginning with a Wednesday meeting with the Colorado Rapids.

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