Coventry City were primed to end their long period of suffering. While ‘Super Frank’ Lampard celebrated wildly with players and fans in Blackburn, an elaborate video was already circulating on social media. On vintage CRT TVs propped beside dusty sports cars, clips of the 2001 relegation from the Premier League—tears and all—faded into the defiant vow: “We’ll be back.” Then the final cut: “We are back!” Twenty-five years of hurt are now history.
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"I hadn't realised that at all": An emotional Frank Lampard reflects on promotion to the Premier League with Coventry City
Lampard was visibly moved, placing the promotion alongside his triumphs with Chelsea FC.
"It’s definitely up there," the 47-year-old told Sky Sports. "I was lucky enough to play in some great Chelsea teams. Winning the Champions League and the league title was simply incredible."
He added: “To achieve this with this club, in these circumstances, feels like overachieving. I don’t want to take anything away from the players. They’ve raised their game through sheer hard work, and I’m proud to be their manager.”
- Getty Images Sport
Doug King lifts Coventry City out of the doldrums
Life isn’t easy in Coventry, a sometimes gloomy industrial city that suffered heavily from German air raids during World War II and, more recently, from economic decline. The city’s pride also collapsed: Coventry City, a top-flight club for many years, FA Cup winners in 1987, and a founding member of the Premier League in 1992.
Relegation from the top flight in 2012 triggered a slide that took the club all the way down to League Two by 2017. Climbing back to the Premier League within eight years is a rare feat in modern, cut-throat football. Yet it is no miracle; plenty of money is involved in Coventry too.
City’s revival is closely tied to owner Doug King, who took sole control in 2023 and stabilised the club after years of turbulence under Sisu Capital—though not before enduring criticism for personnel moves, including the exit of two-time promotion-winning manager Mark Robins.
It’s not just the colours: there’s a striking parallel with Man City.
King, however, brought in Lampard to replace Robins, and the 106-time international—who hadn’t exactly been at his best during his previous managerial spells at Derby, Chelsea and Everton—was a perfect fit for Coventry. In his debut season, Lampard narrowly missed out on promotion; now he was charging ahead.
Saturday’s Coventry Telegraph splashed “GOING UP!” across its front page, adding: “The Super Sky Blues are where they belong.” That top-flight return revives memories of club legends such as record-breaking goalkeeper Steve Ogrizovic, “Mr Magic” Tommy Hutchinson and striker Dion Dublin.
Promotion secured, the Sky Blues now face the Premier League’s sternest tests. Their squad, spearheaded by former Schalke striker Haji Wright (16 goals this term) and Danish playmaker Victor Torp, is formidable. Yet the gulf between the second and top tiers remains vast, and avoiding relegation will be Coventry’s next major hurdle.
Yet one sky-blue relegation survivor offers hope: in 2001 Manchester City joined Coventry in the drop; since then, they have more than bounced back.
2025/26 Championship: The title contenders enter the final straight.
As of 18 April 2026, 12:00 noon:
Position
Matches
Team
Goals
Points
1
43
Coventry City
85:43
86
2
41
Ipswich Town
71:42
75
3
42
FC Millwall
56:47
73
4
42
Southampton FC
73:50
72
5
42
Middlesbrough FC
62:42
72
6
42
Hull City
64:60
68