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Yosua Arya

'I don't want to stay angry at him' - Endrick opens up on Paulo Fonseca relationship after Lyon manager's public criticism

Endrick
Lyon
P. Fonseca
Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1

Endrick has played down talk of a rift with Lyon boss Paulo Fonseca following his match-winning performance against Paris Saint-Germain. The Real Madrid loanee insists he has no issues with his manager despite recent public criticism.

  • Endrick shines at the Parc des Princes

    Endrick reminded the world of his immense potential on Sunday night, spearheading Lyon's 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain. The 19-year-old, currently on loan from Real Madrid, needed only six minutes to silence the Parc des Princes, rifling home a first-time finish to set the tone for a vital win in the race for Champions League qualification.

    The goal was his fourth in Ligue 1 this season and provided a timely response to critics who had scrutinised his recent dip in form. However, the post-match discussion quickly turned to his relationship with manager Fonseca, who has been vocal in demanding more from the Brazilian starlet in recent weeks.

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    Striker dismisses talk of a rift

    Speaking to Ligue 1+ after the game, Endrick showed maturity beyond his years as he downplayed any suggestions of a falling out with his coach. "There are no problems with the coach," he explained. "He has decisions to make. I don't want to stay angry with him. We talked. I need to give the best possible response on the pitch."

  • Fonseca explains his 'tough love' approach

    The friction began when Fonseca publicly challenged the youngster's work rate following a frustrating goalless draw against Angers. At the time, the Portuguese tactician stated that Endrick had an "obligation to do more," sparking a debate over the player's consistency and attitude during a difficult run of games.

    Fonseca has since defended his methods, suggesting the public barbs were a calculated attempt to motivate the player. "As a coach, we have to find strategies to get reactions from the players and that's what I did," he noted recently.

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    Lyon return to the top three

    The victory against the Ligue 1 leaders has catapulted Lyon back into the top three, marking a significant turnaround after the club slipped to sixth place in February. With only four games remaining, the French team will now fight to secure a Champions League ticket for next season.

    A challenging run-in awaits, with crucial fixtures against top-five rivals Rennes and title-contenders Lens on the horizon. If Endrick can maintain this level of form, Fonseca’s high-pressure management style may be viewed as the catalyst that revitalised their star striker’s confidence.