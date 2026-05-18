On 19 May 2001, Schalke 04 were just 4 minutes and 38 seconds away from their first Bundesliga title. When the match against SpVgg Unterhaching (5–3) ended at 5:16 pm, the club's greatest success appeared secure. Thousands of the 65,000 spectators in the sold-out Parkstadion stormed the pitch in jubilation, flares shot into the sky, Rudi Assauer raised his fist, and the players rolled around on the turf.

Among them is 22-year-old Asamoah. "Suddenly everyone was saying: 'We're champions'," he recalls. Yet, even as the first players start giving title interviews, manager Huub Stevens orders "everyone into the dressing room. "I was among the last to show up, beer in hand," Asamoah recalls. "I walked in and thought, 'Strange, why is it so quiet in here?'"

All eyes are fixed on a television; outside, the footage from Hamburg is being shown on the big screen – and disaster strikes. Because Bayern Munich's match at HSV is not yet over, as everyone had assumed. Referee Markus Merk has awarded an indirect free-kick to the record champions following what is arguably the most famous back-pass in football history.