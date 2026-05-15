"I'd love to have a good chat with him after a spell like this": Jamal Musiala misses his former teammates at Bayern Munich

Since his comeback, Musiala has, in his own words, had "good spells and sometimes not-so-good spells, which is perfectly normal". He acknowledges that there are "still steps to be taken". Yet, when he compares his current form with where he expected to be months ago, he is "very, very happy".

Looking ahead to the World Cup with the DFB squad, he stresses, "Patience is key. I'm keeping things simple: don't look too far ahead. You never know what will happen, so I'm focusing on small steps."

Meanwhile, he praised teammate Michael Olise, with whom he once played in Chelsea's youth setup. "He's taken a step forward in every aspect of his game and that's lovely to see," Musiala said. "He's one of the best players, if not the best player of the season – that's how I see him."