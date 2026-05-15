"His presence, his vibe – that's something you really miss," Musiala told Sky. The pair lined up together for Bayern Munich's first team between 2020 and 2025, forging a close bond even as the younger man gradually usurped the veteran's game time. "He also helped me a lot when I first came through, giving me lots of advice over the years," added Musiala. "I'm happy that I was able to play with him for so many years."
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"I'd love to have a good chat with him after a spell like this": Jamal Musiala misses his former teammates at Bayern Munich
The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has been through a difficult spell recently. In the Club World Cup quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain last summer – which was also Müller's 756th and final match for FC Bayern – he broke his fibula and was sidelined for months. His comeback has been bumpy, and he was sidelined again for a spell, ultimately failing to make an impact in the Champions League semi-final rematch with PSG.
From his perspective, Müller would be an ideal sounding board right now: "I'd like to have a good chat with him after a phase like this."
FC Bayern's Jamal Musiala is full of praise for Michael Olise.
Since his comeback, Musiala has, in his own words, had "good spells and sometimes not-so-good spells, which is perfectly normal". He acknowledges that there are "still steps to be taken". Yet, when he compares his current form with where he expected to be months ago, he is "very, very happy".
Looking ahead to the World Cup with the DFB squad, he stresses, "Patience is key. I'm keeping things simple: don't look too far ahead. You never know what will happen, so I'm focusing on small steps."
Meanwhile, he praised teammate Michael Olise, with whom he once played in Chelsea's youth setup. "He's taken a step forward in every aspect of his game and that's lovely to see," Musiala said. "He's one of the best players, if not the best player of the season – that's how I see him."