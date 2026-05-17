Honorary President Uli Hoeneß of German record champions Bayern Munich would welcome a return for goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to the national team.
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"I'd be really sorry!" Uli Hoeneß expresses sympathy for Oliver Baumann in the goalkeeper debate ahead of the 2026 World Cup
"If that's what Manuel wants, I have no issue with it. I'd be delighted if he went there," Hoeneß told BR on the sidelines of Munich's championship celebrations in Marienplatz, explaining, "Because he's the best."
At the same time, however, Hoeneß also emphasised to reporters that "I would feel very sorry for Oliver Baumann. A great bloke, very likeable. I just hope that this doesn't cause too much unrest and disrupt pre-season preparations."
Hoeneß made it clear: "Stop using us to criticize the manager all the time!"
Neuer retired from the DFB squad after 124 international appearances and the 2024 European Championship on home soil. There has recently been intense speculation about the 40-year-old's return for the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada (11 June to 19 July); according to Sky, the deal is already done.
National team manager Julian Nagelsmann gave no concrete answer when pressed on the matter during Saturday's ZDF Sportstudio. "There are only rumours at the moment, and we'll wait and see how things pan out," said Hoeneß, who "doesn't want to say anything at the moment" about the coach's communication on the goalkeeper situation. "You'd better comment on that yourself. Tell your viewers that and don't always use us to slag off the coach."
Neuer is currently managing a calf injury and it remains uncertain whether he will start Saturday's DFB Cup final against VfB Stuttgart.