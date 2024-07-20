'I can't wait for Mamelodi Sundowns to stop the Orlando Pirates noise! Spanish machine running out of fuel but Buthelezi must be loaned' - Fans

Bucs critics taunt the team after Friday's loss, but the Sea Robbers fans satisfied with what they have seen so far.

Orlando Pirates' unbeaten run in the pre-season was halted by Qatari outfit Al-Sadd who claimed a 3-2 win.

Prior to the outing, the Soweto giants had claimed two draws and a win from their previous engagements, but despite playing a good game, they were punished for not taking their chances.

Some critics have now capitalised on the opportunity to taunt the Jose Riveiro-led team, claiming it will be the same once the Premier Soccer League kicks off.

However, the Sea Robbers' fans seem satisfied with their team. Have a look at their raw reactions as compiled by GOAL.