"I can't hear you, you can't be heard". These words, which DAZN pitchside reporter Alessio De Giuseppe said Noa Lang directed at Napoli's Curva A, would have prompted boos from the crowd at the Maradona towards the Dutch player born in 1999.
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“I can’t hear you, you can’t be heard”: Napoli, Lang faces a barrage of boos at the Maradona
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With the visitors ahead in the final quarter of an hour of the first half of Napoli-Lazio, Noa Lang was nevertheless among the best players in Max Allegri's team. Napoli fans booed him every time he got the ball.
Lang was about to leave the pitch at the end of the match, but his team-mates persuaded him to go over with them to acknowledge the supporters beneath the Curva B, who chanted: "We deserve more". There were also chants against Lang.
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