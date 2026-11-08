With the visitors ahead in the final quarter of an hour of the first half of Napoli-Lazio, Noa Lang was nevertheless among the best players in Max Allegri's team. Napoli fans booed him every time he got the ball.

Lang was about to leave the pitch at the end of the match, but his team-mates persuaded him to go over with them to acknowledge the supporters beneath the Curva B, who chanted: "We deserve more". There were also chants against Lang.