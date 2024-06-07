Percy Tau of Al AhlyBackpagepix
Celine Abrahams

“I am ready to play for Al Ahly, even with half my salary” - Kaizer Chiefs-linked Percy Tau commits his future to the Egyptian giants

The South African has expressed his wish to continue his journey with the 12-time Caf Champions League winners.

  • Tau linked with move away from Al Ahly 
  • The player responds to the rumours
  • He expresses his desire to remain with the Red Devils 
