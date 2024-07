Kaizer Chiefs suffered a 4-0 defeat to Tanzanian giants Young Africans in the inaugural Toyota Cup on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys featured in front of the fans in Bloemfontein for the first time under the guidance of new coach Nasreddine Nabi.

The atmosphere was electric, fueled by excitement from Chiefs' promising showing in their recent Turkey camp friendlies.

However, the excitement quickly turned to dismay, as Yanga handed them a crushing 4-0 defeat.

GOAL dives into fan reactions on social media.

