'Hugo Broos warned us about Major League Soccer, first it was Cassius Mailula and now Njabulo Blom is back! Thanks, Kaizer Chiefs, we need Mamelodi Sundowns now, please' - Fans

Both Mailula and Blom lost their spots in the Bafana Bafana squad and have now returned to the African continent after struggling in the MLS.

Kaizer Chiefs announced the signing of Njabulo Blom on a one-year loan deal from the Major League Soccer side St Louis City.

A few weeks before, former Mamelodi Sundowns star Cassius Mailula was unveiled as Rhulani Mokwena's Wydad Athletic Club player - joining the club on loan from Toronto FC.

And a while ago, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said that he doesn't like the way PSL players are moving to the MLS, insisting it would limit their chances of representing the national team.

Following Blom's return, local fans shared their mixed reactions and GOAL brings you some of the interesting comments.

