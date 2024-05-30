Hugo Broos explains decision to hand Lyle Foster recall to Bafana Bafana squad for 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe
The Orlando Pirates graduate last played for the South Africa national team back in October last year against Ivory Coast and missed the 2023 Afcon.
- Broos explains Foster's Bafana inclusion
- Burnely star missed the 2023 Afcon due to mental health issues
- Calls to Foster and Kompany changed Broos' mind