Kaizer Chiefs are nearing the end of the season, and given the complexity of this period of the PSL campaign, a lot can go wrong for Amakhosi.

Over a decade ago, it was unimaginable that Chiefs players would watch the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals as spectators as they were knocked out of the competition by little-known Milford FC.

Watching the latter stages of any competition and seeing their rivals ascend to the podium to lift trophies has become the reality that Amakhosi live today.

It remains a mystery whether the club has been able to identify where things went wrong, and if they did find out what the problem is - they are taking too long to come up with a solution as Amakhosi's trophy drought is now a decade-long.

Chiefs are enduring a horrible run of form as they have not tasted victory in any of their last four games.

Here, GOAL looks at some key areas that Chiefs might have to put under the microscope if they are to restore the glory days and become the self-proclaimed cup kings of Mzansi.